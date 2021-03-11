IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction India Women vs South Africa Women ODI

India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction India Women vs South Africa Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IN-W vs SA-W at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow: In another high-voltage battle, South Africa Women will take on India Women at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday. The high-intensity IN-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI match will begin at 9 AM IST – March 12. Their confidence high after a comprehensive series-leveling win, the Indian women's cricket team would look to gain the upper-hand when it takes on South Africa in the third ODI of the ongoing five-match series in Lucknow on Friday. After losing the series-opener by eight wickets, Indian women crushed South Africa by nine wickets to draw parity. On Friday, the Mithali Raj-led side would look to carry on the momentum with yet another clinical display. The Indian bowlers led the way in the second match after an ordinary outing in the opener to bowl out South Africa women for a below-par 157. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami used her vast experience to great effect and picked up four African wickets. She was ably supported by left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/37) and Mansi Joshi (2/23) as India bowled out South Africa in 41 overs. Smriti Mandhana – 80 off 64 balls – and Punam Raut – 62 off 89 – shared an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the second wicket as Indian women comfortably chased down the target in 28.4 overs. For South Africa, the batting efforts skipper Sune Luus and Lara Goodall were positive. Their 60-run third-wicket stand saved the visiting scorecard from being a complete disaster. However, the Indian troika of Jemimah Rodrigues, Mandhana and Raut would be a tough challenge for the touring bowlers.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between India Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) – March 12, Friday.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

IN-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Trisha Chetty

Batsmen – Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana (C), Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders – Sune Luus, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers – Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jhulan Goswami, Shabnim Ismail (vc), Rajeshwari Gayakwad

IN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (C), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

IN-W vs SA-W SQUADS

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Dayalan Hemalatha, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (C), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

