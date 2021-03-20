IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction India Women vs South Africa Women T20I

India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction India Women vs South Africa Women T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IN-W vs SA-W at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow: In another high-voltage battle, South Africa Women will take on India Women at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Saturday. The IN-W vs SA-W 1st T20I match IN-Wll begin at 7 PM IST – March 20. India women will look to avenge their ODI series loss to South Africa women when they take on their opponents in the three-match T20 international series. India had lost the ODI series 1-4, managing to win only the second match as their bowling faltered. The spinners were disappointing as Proteas women batters had it easy, losing no more than five wickets in all the four ODIs they won. India bowled their opponents out in the only game they won. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the T20 side, taking over from Mithali Raj who captained the team in the ODIs. Opening batsmaan Shafali Verma, whose exclusion from the ODI team surprised many is part of the T20 side. The 17-year-old from Haryana is known to go after the bowling from the start. She is just 13 short of 500 runs in her T20 International career and has a strike rate of 146.24 and has hit 58 fours and 21 sixes. IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IN-W vs SA-W, South Africa Women Dream11 Team Player List, India Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction- IN-W vs SA-W 1st T20I, Online Cricket Prediction – India Women vs South Africa Women T20I, Online Cricket Tips – India Women vs South Africa Women T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- India Women vs South Africa Women T20I. Also Read - AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Zimbabwe Tour of Afghanistan T20I at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 PM IST March 20 Saturday

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between India Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – March 20, Saturday. Also Read - LIO vs TUS Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kodak Kerala T20 Match 28: KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 2 PM IST March 20 Saturday

Time: 7 PM IST Also Read - ASL vs ROR Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Rome Match 21: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Asian Latina vs Royal Roma at Roma Cricket Ground at 1 PM IST March 20 Saturday

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

IN-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tazmin Brits

Batsmen – Shafali Verma (C), Smriti Mandhana, Lizelle Lee (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders – Harmanpreet Kaur, Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers – Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tumi Sekhukhune

IN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nuzhat Parween, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sushma Verma (wk), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Mansi Joshi.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Tasmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka.

IN-W vs SA-W SQUADS

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Sushma Verma (wk), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parween, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Ayushi soni, Simran Bahadur, Monica Patel, C Prathyusha.

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Anne Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Ayabonga Khaka, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Lizelle Lee.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA-W Dream11 Team/ IN-W Dream11 Team/ South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips India Women vs South Africa Women T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.