The absence of power-hitters has been Indian women's bane for the longest time and they would expect all-rounder Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma to up the ante at the back-end during the fourth ODI against South Africa on Sunday. Blown away in the series-opener, India had bounced back in style in the second ODI but Mithali Raj's side couldn't go the distance in the third game, going down narrowly by six runs via D/L method. The hosts were outclassed by an unbeaten 131-ball 132 by opener Lizelle Lee, who anchored South Africa's run-chase with consummate ease after India had posted a competitive 248 for 5. Despite going strong at one stage, India couldn't step up the rate with the team managing just 27 runs in the last 30 balls following the dismissal of vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur and this is an area the team will look to improve, especially with the World Cup less than a year away.

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

IN-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sinalo Jafta

Batsmen – Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj

All-rounders – Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers – Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jhulan Goswami, Shabnim Ismail (vc), Rajeshwari Gayakwad

IN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (C), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

IN-W vs SA-W SQUADS

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Dayalan Hemalatha, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (C), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

