IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction India Women vs South Africa Women ODI

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction India Women vs South Africa Women Warm Up Match 2022 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IN-W vs SA-W, South Africa Women Dream11 Team Player List, India Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction- IN-W vs SA-W Warm Up Match 2022 ODI, Online Cricket Prediction – India Women vs South Africa Women ODI, Online Cricket Tips – India Women vs South Africa Women ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- India Women vs South Africa Women Warm Up Match 2022 ODI

TOSS: The ICC Women's World Cup Warm Up match toss between India Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 12.30 AM (IST) – Feb 27, Sunday

Time: 1 AM IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora.

IN-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sune Luus (vc), Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune

IN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs

Squads

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee (wk), Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune

All Players from the squad can take part in warm-up match