Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The 5th ODI match toss between India Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) – March 14, Sunday. Also Read - Ind vs Eng: Remaining 3 T20Is in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

IN-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sinalo Jafta

Batters – Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (VC), Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut (C), Mithali Raj

All Rounders – Deepti Sharma, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers – Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi

IN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (C), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

IN-W vs SA-W SQUADS

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Dayalan Hemalatha, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (C), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

