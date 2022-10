IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women’s Asia Cup T20I: IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women’s Asia Cup T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Sylhet District Stadium 1 PM IST October 1st, Saturday. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-W vs SL-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-W vs SL-W Playing 11s India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, IN-W vs SL-W Asia Cup T20I, India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup, India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing XI, IN-W vs SL-W.Also Read - IND-W vs SL-W LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 Online And On TV

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs Sri Lanka Women will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time – 1:00PM IST

Venue: Sylhet District Stadium.

IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team

Anushka Sanjeewani, Smriti Mandhana (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Chamari Atapattu, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Madushika Meththananda, Renuka Singh, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Radha Yadav.

IND-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Meghana Singh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

England Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani.

IND-W vs SL-W Squads

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Kaushini Nuthyanga, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Tharika Sewwandi

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.