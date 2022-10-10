IN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Match 19

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women's Asia Cup 2022 Match 19: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs Thailand Women, Playing 11s For Today's Match Sylhet District Stadium 1 PM IST October 10, Monday.

Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-W vs TL-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-W vs TL-W Playing 11s India Women vs Thailand Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India Women vs Thailand Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Women vs Thailand Women, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, IN-W vs TL-W Asia Cup T20I, India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup, India Women vs Thailand Women Playing XI, IN-W vs TL-W.

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs Thailand Women will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time – 1:00PM IST

Venue: Sylhet District Stadium.

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Natthakan Chantam, Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Chanida Sutthiruang, Deepti Sharma (vc)

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nattaya Boochatam, Renuka Singh and Thipatcha Putthawong

IN-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XI

Thailand Women: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Banthida Leephatthana and Thipatcha Putthawong.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh.