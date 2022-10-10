India vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: With a semifinal berth already sealed, India will look to continue experimenting with their playing XI when they take on a plucky Thailand in the Women’s Asia Cup here on Monday. India have fielded a different playing XI in all their matches in the tournament so far in order to give the fringe players time in the middle ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.Also Read - Women's Asia Cup: India Brush Aside Thailand In An Easy Win By 9 Wickets

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 online and on TV in India.

Where will the IND-W vs TL-W Asia Cup 2022 take place?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Where can you live stream the IND-W vs TL-W Asia Cup 2022 online ?

India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND-W vs TL-W Asia Cup 2022 on TV in India?

India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will IND-W vs TL-W Asia Cup Start in India?

India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 match will start on October 10th, Sat 1:00 PM IST.

Check out the squad:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha

Thailand Women Squad: Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Banthida Leephatthana, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nanthita Boonsukham