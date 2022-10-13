India Women vs Thailand Women, Final Live Streaming: It has been a smooth ride for the mighty Indian team so far and the trend is expected to continue when the sub-continent powerhouse aim to crush minnows Thailand one more time in the Women’s Asia Cup semifinal here on Thursday.Also Read - Women's Asia Cup: India Brush Aside Thailand In An Easy Win By 9 Wickets

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 online and on TV in India.

Where will the IND-W vs TL-W Asia Cup 2022 take place?

India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Where can you live stream the IND-W vs TL-W Asia Cup 2022 online ?

India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND-W vs TL-W Asia Cup 2022 on TV in India?

India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will IND-W vs TL-W Asia Cup Start in India?

India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 match will start on October 13th, Sat 8:30 PM IST.

Check out the squad:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha

Thailand Women Squad: Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Banthida Leephatthana, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nanthita Boonsukham