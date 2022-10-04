IND vs UAE Women Asia Cup Dream11: After winning the second Asia Cup 2022 match against Malaysia India Women’s cricket team will look to maintain the winning streak as Harmanpreet and Co. will face the United Arab Emirates for the third match of the tournament. Here is the probable playing XI and fantasy team for India vs UAE Asia Cup 2022 clash. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-W vs UAE-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-W vs UAE-W Playing 11s India Women vs UAE Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India Women vs UAE Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Women vs UAE Women, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, IN-W vs UAE-W Asia Cup T20I, India Women vs UAE Women Asia Cup, India Women vs UAE Women Playing XI, IN-W vs UAE-W.Also Read - Highlights IND vs MAS Women T20I, Asia Cup 2022: India Breeze Past Malaysia By 30 Runs (D/L) In Truncated Match

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time – 1:00PM IST

Venue: Sylhet District Stadium.

IN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team

Keeper – Theertha Satish

Batters – Smriti Mandhana(C), Jemimah Rodrigues , Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders – Deepti Sharma(VC), Dayalan Hemalatha, Esha Rohit Oza

Bowlers – Samaira Dharndharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav.

IN-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur©, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh(wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Kiran Navgire

United Arab Emirates Women: Chaya Mughal©, Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish(wk), Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Natasha Cherriath, Suraksha Kotte, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur