INB vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Bulgaria

Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarians Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's INB vs BAR at Vassil Levski National Academy: In match no. 17 and 18 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria tournament, Indo-Bulgarian CC will take on Barbarians at the Vassil Levski National Academy on Friday. The ECS T10 Bulgaria INB vs BAR match will start at 11:30 AM IST and 1:30 PM IST – July 9. Indo-Bulgarian occupy the top spot in the standings with 12 points and would want to continue their dream run against Barbarians as well. They extended their winning run in this tournament and won two matches against BSCU-MU Plovdiv on Thursday to make six wins in a row. On the other hand, Barbarians are struggling to find their form at the moment. Their sole victory in this tournament came against VTU-MU Pleven by 5 wickets.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Bulgaria toss between Indo-Bulgarian CC and Barbarians will take place at 11 AM IST – July 9.

Time: 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Vassil Levski National Academy.

INB vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Shafquat Khan, Nikolay Nankov, Hristo Lakov, Gagandeep Singh, Rohit Dhiman, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Prakash Mishra (C), Fayaz Mohammad (vc), Dushyant Sharma, Ivaylo Katzarski, Suraj Negi.

INB vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian CC: Prakash Mishra (C), Hristo Lakov, Shafquat Khan (WK), Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Dhiman, Suraj Negi, Deep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Dushyant Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Sid Kulkarni.

Barbarians: Dimo Nikolov (C), Ivaylo Katzarski, Hristo Ivanov (WK), Mohammad Fayaz, Boyko Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Deyan Shipkov, Vasilen Kamburov, Mario Berberyan, Andrei Lilov, Alexandar Stoychev.

INB vs BAR Squads

Indo-Bulgarian CC: Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Shafquat Khan (WK), Deep Singh, Sid Kulkarni, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Lovesh Sharma, Prakash Mishra (C), Deepak Chauhan, Dushyant Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Rohit Dhiman, Saheldzhalat Malang, Uahedullah Shinvari, Vignesh Viswanathan and Suraj Negi.

Barbarians: Ivaylo Katzarski, Hristo Ivanov (WK), Deyan Shipkov, Boyko Ivanov, Alexandar Stoychev, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Kamburov, Andrei Lilov, Dimo Nikolov (C), Krasimir Kamenov, Ivaylo Andreev, Mohammad Fayaz, Vasil Hristov, Ivan Ivanov, Mario Berberyan, Vasilen Kamburov and Julian Hristov.

