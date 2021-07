INB vs MUS, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Bulgaria: Captain, Vice-captain For Indo-Bulgarian vs Medical University Sofia Stars, Today’s Probable XIs at Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia at 11:30 AM IST July 5 Monday. Indo-Bulgarian vs Medical University Sofia Stars Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of INB vs MUS, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indo-Bulgarian Dream11 Team Player List, Medical University Sofia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Indo-Bulgarian vs Medical University Sofia Stars, Online Cricket Tips Indo-Bulgarian vs Medical University Sofia Stars ECS T10 Bulgaria, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Bulgaria. Also Read - MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions For ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020: Captain, Fantasy XI For Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons T10 2nd Semifinal at National Sports Academy 1:30 PM IST September 11

TOSS: The ECS T10 Bulgaria match toss between Indo-Bulgarian vs Medical University Sofia will take place at 11:00 AM IST July 5

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

INB vs MUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Omar Rasool, Ishan De Silva (vc)

Batsmen – Nikhil Oliviera, Kevin D’Souza (c), Hristo Lakov, Gagandeep Singh

All-rounders – Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra

Bowlers – Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yusuf, Lavesh Sharma

INB vs MUS Probable Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian: Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra (c), Agagyul Ahmadhel, Gagandeep Singh, Sid Kulkarni, Rohit Singh, Shafquat Khan (wk), Lavesh Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Suraj Negi

Medical University Sofia: Omar Rasool, Ishan De Silva, Nikhil Oliviera, Bipin Gattapur, Kevin D’Souza, Huzaif Yusuf, Albin Jacob, Ashbel Nicson, Firas Hussain, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeel Hussein

