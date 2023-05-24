Home

INB vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Indo-Bulgarian vs MU Pleven, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 5 PM IST May 24, Wednesday

Here is the FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and INB vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction, INB vs PLE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, INB vs PLE Playing 11s FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Indo-Bulgarian vs MU Pleven, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series.

INB vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS Bulgaria T10 match toss between Indo-Bulgarian and MU Pleven will take place at 4.30 PM IST

Time – May 24, Wednesday.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.

INB vs PLE Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Zaigham Butt (C)

Batters: Adrian Dunbar, Bakhtiar Tahiri (VC), Ishan De Silva

All-rounders: Mike Jones, Gagandeep Singh, Amal Thomas, Prakash Mishra, Rifat Hossain, Rohit Dhiman

Bowlers: Arun Joy

INB vs PLE Probable Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian: Adrian Dunbar (wk), Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra (c), Ishan De Silva, Shafquat Khan, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Mike Jones, Suraj Negi, Rohit Singh, Nikolay Nankov

MU Pleven: Zaigham Butt (c & wk), Apoorv Mishra, Mohammad Arham, Jassim Raheem, Rifat Hossain, Alan Jose, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Rabeeh Ur Rahman, Amal Thomas, Jinoy Raju, Arun Joy

