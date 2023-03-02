INB vs VOC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

INB vs VOC Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Indo-Bulgarian vs V.O.C. Rotterdam, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 12 AM IST March 3, Friday

European Cricket League T10

INB vs VOC Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Indo-Bulgarian vs V.O.C. Rotterdam, Playing 11s For Today's Match Cartama Oval 12 AM IST March 3, Friday.

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Indo-Bulgarian and V.O.C. Rotterdam will take place at 11.30 PM IST

Time – 12 AM IST, March 3, Friday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

INB vs VOC Dream11 Team

Keeper – Adrian-Leslie Dunbar

Batsmen – Pieter Seelaar, Arjun Dhiman-I (c), Burhan Niaz

All-rounders – Jelte Schoonheim (vc), Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Arnav Jain

Bowlers – Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Arthur Koppejan, Lavesh Sharma

INB vs VOC Probable Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian: Adrian-Leslie Dunbar, Shafquat Khan, Gagandeep Singh-I, Arjun Dhiman-I, Chris Webster, Jamie Batten, Hristo Lakov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Prakash Mishra©, Rohit Dhiman, Prashant Verma

V.O.C. Rotterdam: Francois Fourie, Tim de-Kok, Burhan Niaz, Pieter Seelaar, Daan van-Everdingen, Jelte Schoonheim, Arnav Jain, Asief Hoseinbaks, Siebe van Wingerden, Ramdas Upadhyaya, Arthur Koppejan

