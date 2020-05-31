Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Incheon United vs Pohang Steelers Korean League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match INC vs PHG at Sungui Arena Park: In the second match of Super Sunday in Korean League 2020, Incheon United will next host Pohang Steelers at the Sungui Arena Park, Incheon. Incheon United are struggling to get their act together and are languishing at the second place from the bottom in the points table. The hosts are still searching for their first win of the season as in three games, they have managed twp draws and one loss. While the hosts would be looking to take the home advantage to register the first win of the season.

Pohang Steelers, on the other hand, have lost some momentum after a decent start. They are currently have occupied the seventh place in the league standings with one win, one draw, and one loss in three matches. They are coming to this game off a 1-2 loss against FC Seoul. Against Incheon, Pohang Steelers would definitely try to get things back on the track with a crucial away win. The live TV or online broadcast of the Korean League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Korean League 2020 match between Incheon United and Pohang Steelers will start at 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sungui Arena Park, Incheon

My Dream11 Team

GK- S Jeong

Defenders- H Chang Rae, K Kwang S, K Yong Hwan, S Sang Min

Midfielders- A Palocevic (VC), B O Neil, K Ho Nam, K Jun Beom

Forwards- S Iljutcenko (C), S Mugosa

INC vs PHG Probable Playing XIs

Incheon United: Jung San (GK); Kim Yeon-Su, Moon Ji-Hwan, Kim Jeong-Ho; Kim Seong-Ju, Lee Woo-hyuk, Kim Do-hyuk, Kang Yu-Koo; Stefan Murgosa, Kim Jun-Beom, Kim Ho-Nam.

Pohang Steelers: Kang Hyeon-Moon (GK); Kim Yong-Hwan, Ha Chang-Rae, Kim Gwang-Seok, Sim Sang-Min; Brandon O’Neill, Choi Young-Jun; Manuel Palacios, Aleksander Palocevic, Song Min-Kyu; Stanislav Iljutcenko.

INC vs PHG SQUADS

Incheon United: Jea-Ho Lee, Olanrewaju Kehinde, Stefan Mugoša, Gordan Bunoza, Lee Jae-sung, Rashid Mahazi, Jung San, Kim Ho-nam, Lee Tae-hee, Kim Do-Hyuk, Jeung-Ho Kim, Lee Woo-hyeok, Lee Sang-hyeob, Yang Joon-a, Eun-Su Lim, Yun-gu Kang, Jung Dong-yoon, Ahn Jin-beom, Eonkak Ji, Lee Ho-seok, Kim Jun-yeop, Geon-Hee Pyo, Mun Ji-hwan, Min-Seok Kim, Seong-Hyeong Yoo, Chae-Woon Kim, Jong-Jin Kim, Si-Woo Song, Sung-Ju Kim, Jong-wook Lee, Won-Chang Choi, Dong-Heon Kim, Dong-Min Kim, Yoo-Seong Kim, Joon-Suk Lee, Hwi-jin Ham, Joon-Beom Kim, Bum-Kyung Choi, Hwang Jeong-wook, Yeon-Soo Kim, Chan-Yong Jung.

Pohang Steelers: Brandon O’Neill, Stanislav Iljutcenko, Kim Gwang-seok, Kang Hyun-Moo, Lee Kwang-Hyue, Choi Young-jun, Manuel Palacios, Shim Dong-woon, Heo Yong-joon, Song Min-kyu, Sim Sang-min, Kwon Wan-kyu, Kim Yong-hwan, Aleksandar Paločević, Kim Sang-won, Park Jae-hyun, Hwang In-jae, Tae-Ryeol Yang, Min-Gwang Jeon, Kyung-Hyun Min, Jun Lee, Ji-yong Lee, Young-jun Go, Min-Geol Woo, Seun Gun Ha, Do-Hyeon Lee, Chang-Rae Ha, Ji-Hun Noh, Min-kyu Kim, Jae-Woo Park, Seung-Mo Lee, Ju-hwan Kim.

