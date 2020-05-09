Dream11 Team Prediction

Incheon United vs Daegu FC, Korean Football League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips at Incheon Football Stadium 1:30 PM IST:

Incheon United will look to start their campaign this year with a win when they host Daegu FC in the first game of the 2020 Korean League on Saturday morning (IST).

The first target Incheon will be looking at is to improve from the last season when they flirted with the relegation for the major part of the season.

Daegu, on the other hand, finished the season on a high with seven wins on-the-trot, they would like to continue from where they left last season.

What: Incheon United vs Daegu FC

When: May 9, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Incheon Football Stadium

My Dream11

GK: Y Eun Choi

DEF: C Wong Lee, J Ho Song, D Jin Kim, J Un Hong

MID: D Hyeok Kim, H Nam Kim, Cesinha (VC)

ST: S Mugosa (C), E Silva, D Damjanovic

Playing XI

INC (Predicted Starting XI)- S Jeong (GK), J Ah Yang, C Un Kim, J Seong Lee, D Yun Jeong, J Yeob Kim, S Mugosa, S Uh Song, Y Gu Kang, D Hyeok, S Ju Kim

DAE (Predicted Starting XI)- Y Eun Choi (GK), J Un Hong, C Woong Lee, D Jin Kim, J Ho Song, S Ming Hwang, S Wong Jeong, D Damjanovic, Cesinha, H Sung Oh, E Silva

