Live Updates

  • 6:50 PM IST

    India 100/0 in 22 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 53, Divyansh Saxena 40)

  • 6:49 PM IST

    This is terrific hitting from Yashasvi Jaiswal, brings up his half-century and Ian Bishop, while commentating says this: “He looks like a player well above his pay grade.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    It’s drinks! India in total control, Pakistan haven’t displayed anything, going by their high bowling standards. For the moment, India are cruising to book a place in the final. India 77/0 in 18 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 36, Divyansh Saxena 34)

  • 6:17 PM IST

    India are slowly, but surely shifting to the next gear now. Yashasvi and Divyansh bring up the 50-run partnership. India 52/0 in 14 overs (Divyansh Saxena 24, Yashasvi Jaiswal 23)

  • 6:01 PM IST

    We’re done with the first 10 overs, and India have been very cautious at the start. Pakistan have bowled well, but haven’t maintained that consistency. India 33/0 in 10 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 15, Divyansh Saxena 14)

  • 5:38 PM IST

    3 runs from that Amir over, India 17/0 in 4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 11, Divyansh Saxena 3)

  • 5:35 PM IST

    Mohammad Amir Khan comes into the attack, good aggressive start by India this is.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    Spin in the form of Qasim Akram

  • 5:24 PM IST

    Live score: IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2019, Semi-Final: Five runs off the first over bowled by Tahir Hussain. 3 runs for Yashaswi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena yet to open his account

  • 5:23 PM IST

    The Indian chase is underway

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semi-final match between India U19 and Pakistan U19 to be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Wednesday. The blockbuster contest will pit the young colts in a high-pressure match, the winner of which will book a ticket to the final of the event. India, led by Priyam Garg, have steamrolled their way to the semis, while Pakistan too have been dominant en route to yet another final. In the last event, in 2018, India met Pakistan in the semifinals and a certain Shubman Gill starred to take India to the final. Rohail Nazir, the current Pakistan skipper was part of that Pakistan team two years ago and was the highest run-getter for his team in that clash.

Related Stories

Details of how you can watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-final 1 LIVE:

What: India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ICC U19 World Cup Semi-final 1

When: February 4, 2020

Where: Senwes Park in Potchefstroom

Time: 1.30 PM IST

On TV: Star Sports 3

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Muhammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (C/WK), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.