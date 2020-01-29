Live Updates

  • 1:48 PM IST

    IND 150/4 vs NZ in 18 overs, 3rd T20I Live Score: Tim Southee with a decent over in the context of the match. 8 runs off it

  • 1:45 PM IST

    WICKET! Shreyas Iyer stumped off Mitchell Santner by Tim Seifert. He goes for 17 off 16 balls ind 142/4

  • 1:42 PM IST

    SIX! Shreyas Iyer into the act and gets a big one over long-off to break the shackles

  • 1:40 PM IST

    IND 131/3 vs NZ in 16 overs, 3rd T20I Live Score: New Zealand bowlers keep Kohli and Iyer under check. A good spell comes to an end for Ish Sodhi – 0/23 in his four overs

  • 1:36 PM IST

    SIX! Virat Kohli times one over the long-off boundary of Mitchell Santner

  • 1:32 PM IST

    FOUR! Ish Sodhi drifts down the leg and Kohli manages to connect with the sweep. the ball runs fine of short fine leg and a welcome boundary for India

  • 1:29 PM IST

    Colin De Grandhomme into the attack as Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer look to get India back on track, New Zealand fighting really well here, after the initial onslaught

  • 1:26 PM IST

    Ish Sodhi with a tidy over – just three runs off it and it is 99/3 in 12 overs for India

  • 1:26 PM IST

    IND 96/3 vs NZ in 11 overs, 3rd T20I Live Score: New Zealand pull back things

  • 1:25 PM IST

    DOUBLE-WICKET OVER! Super over from Hamish Bennett as he removes Rohit Sharma with a knuckleball – caught at long-on- for 65 off 40 balls and then has Shivam Dube caught wide of third man for just 3. IND 96/3

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 3rd T20I of the five-match series between hosts New Zealand and visitors India at Hamilton on Wednesday. India are ahead in the series winning the first two T20Is against a misfiring New Zealand outfit. And it will be on New Zealand to keep this series alive, else India look set to seal the series with two more matches to go. India are currently on a five-match winning streak in T20Is, while the last two T20I defeats have meant New Zealand are on a four-match losing streak.

While the 1st T20I was evenly contested with New Zealand batting more or less going toe to toe up to India’s, but in the second t20I, India’s class was visible with the bowlers making the mos of a tricky wicket to bat on, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been the stars with the bat for India while Ravindra Jadeja proved his worth with the ball in the second T20I. For New Zealand, openers Colin Munro and Martill Guptill have got starts in both the matches, but have failed to convert it into impactful innings. Ross Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson were in the first T20I, but it is the bowling department which has lacked penetration and the girt, in the absence of Trent Boult.

Toss

12:00 PM IST

Match Start Time

12;30 PM IST

NZ vs IND Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell.