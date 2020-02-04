Live Updates

  • 7:58 PM IST

    The centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal has been awarded with the Man of the Match:It is a dream come true for me. Really happy with what I did for my country, I can’t express it in words. I’ll never forget that I scored a hundred in the World Cup against Pakistan. It is just the start though, I have to work really hard in the future as well. We (Saxena and me) were talking amongst ourselves that we needed to stay on the wicket. They bowled well initially and we had to see it out. All of us, our support staff, physio, manager, they put in the effort and I want to thank all the Indians who prayed for us. We will try our best in the finals.”

  • 7:51 PM IST

    With the win, India have moved to the final for the third successive time

  • 7:42 PM IST

    TAKE A BOW, YASHASVI JAISWAL! He finishes the game with a SIX and seals the game as well. India thrash Pakistan by 10 wickets.

  • 7:37 PM IST

    India’s opening partnership has taken them on the brink of victory, they need just 12 runs more to win (Yashasvi Jaiswal 93, Divyansh Saxena 58)

  • 7:36 PM IST

    INJURY CONCERN! The Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir, also keeping the wickets, seems to have hurt his knee, he’s walking off the field. Mohammad Harris has taken over the keeper’s duties.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    Yashasvi Jaiswal is heading towards 3 figures and India are almost sealing this one. India 151/0 in 31 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 89, Divyansh Saxena 55)

  • 7:11 PM IST

    Pakistan looking absolutely clueless on how to break this Indian opening partnership. India 128/0 in 29 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 74, Divyansh Saxena 47)

  • 6:50 PM IST

    India 100/0 in 22 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 53, Divyansh Saxena 40)

  • 6:49 PM IST

    This is terrific hitting from Yashasvi Jaiswal, brings up his half-century and Ian Bishop, while commentating says this: “He looks like a player well above his pay grade.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    It’s drinks! India in total control, Pakistan haven’t displayed anything, going by their high bowling standards. For the moment, India are cruising to book a place in the final. India 77/0 in 18 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 36, Divyansh Saxena 34)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semi-final match between India U19 and Pakistan U19 to be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Wednesday. The blockbuster contest will pit the young colts in a high-pressure match, the winner of which will book a ticket to the final of the event. India, led by Priyam Garg, have steamrolled their way to the semis, while Pakistan too have been dominant en route to yet another final. In the last event, in 2018, India met Pakistan in the semifinals and a certain Shubman Gill starred to take India to the final. Rohail Nazir, the current Pakistan skipper was part of that Pakistan team two years ago and was the highest run-getter for his team in that clash.

Details of how you can watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-final 1 Highlights:

What: India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ICC U19 World Cup Semi-final 1

When: February 4, 2020

Where: Senwes Park in Potchefstroom

Time: 1.30 PM IST

On TV: Star Sports 3

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Muhammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (C/WK), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.