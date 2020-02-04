

















Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semi-final match between India U19 and Pakistan U19 to be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Wednesday. The blockbuster contest will pit the young colts in a high-pressure match, the winner of which will book a ticket to the final of the event. India, led by Priyam Garg, have steamrolled their way to the semis, while Pakistan too have been dominant en route to yet another final. In the last event, in 2018, India met Pakistan in the semifinals and a certain Shubman Gill starred to take India to the final. Rohail Nazir, the current Pakistan skipper was part of that Pakistan team two years ago and was the highest run-getter for his team in that clash.

Details of how you can watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-final 1 Highlights:

What: India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ICC U19 World Cup Semi-final 1

When: February 4, 2020

Where: Senwes Park in Potchefstroom

Time: 1.30 PM IST

On TV: Star Sports 3

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Muhammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (C/WK), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.