Live Updates

  • 3:11 PM IST

    BOWLED HIM! After conceding two boundaries, Chahal bounces back with a straighter delivery, no footwork from Santner and the ball makes it way to the woodwork, the Kiwi walks back for 9, New Zealand 88/3 in 10.4 overs.

  • 3:09 PM IST

    Nothing going right for India in the field, first Shami, now Dube, New Zealand 88/2 in 10.3 overs (Williamson 27, Santner 9)

  • 3:05 PM IST

    DROPPED! Unbelievable, Jadeja has put down a tough one, another cutter from Bumrah and Santner is early to close his bat-face and the ball pops up off the leading edge. Bumrah can’t believe it.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    Bumrah back into the attack,the required run-rate now is slowly creeping close to the 10-run mark. New Zealand 73/1 in 9.1 overs (Williamson 13, Santner 8)

  • 2:59 PM IST

    14 runs from that Dube over, good one for New Zealand 67/2 (Williamson 9, Santner 7)

  • 2:56 PM IST

    Shivam Dube comes into the attack, Mitchell Santner has been promoted up the order. The Blackcaps in need of a big partnership here.

  • 2:54 PM IST

    WICKET! Another one goes down, poor batting from Munro, he comes down the pitch, Ravindra Jadeja spotted him, Munro swings his bat, but the ball dips and he gets stumped by KL Rahul. Munro departs for 14, New Zealand 53/2 in 7 overs (Kane Williamson 1)

  • 2:48 PM IST

    GONE! It’s the danger man Martin Guptill, who has smashed straight into the hands of the substitute fielder Sanju Samson, who takes a stunner. Guptill departs for 31, Shardul strikes, New Zealand 47/1 in 5.4 overs.

  • 2:43 PM IST

    Spin introduced inside the Powerplay, Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack and he concedes 10 runs, New Zealand 43/0 in 5 overs (Guptill 27, Munro 14)

  • 2:41 PM IST

    OUCH! Cramped up for room is Munro and he cops a blow on the chest off Shami, he’s down and visibly in some pain. Not that serious as it looks, and he’s up again. New Zealand 33/0 in 4 overs (Guptill 22, Munro 10)

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 3rd T20I of the five-match series between hosts New Zealand and visitors India at Hamilton on Wednesday. India are ahead in the series winning the first two T20Is against a misfiring New Zealand outfit. And it will be on New Zealand to keep this series alive, else India look set to seal the series with two more matches to go. India are currently on a five-match winning streak in T20Is, while the last two T20I defeats have meant New Zealand are on a four-match losing streak.

While the 1st T20I was evenly contested with New Zealand batting more or less going toe to toe up to India’s, but in the second t20I, India’s class was visible with the bowlers making the mos of a tricky wicket to bat on, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been the stars with the bat for India while Ravindra Jadeja proved his worth with the ball in the second T20I. For New Zealand, openers Colin Munro and Martill Guptill have got starts in both the matches, but have failed to convert it into impactful innings. Ross Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson were in the first T20I, but it is the bowling department which has lacked penetration and the girt, in the absence of Trent Boult.

Toss

12:00 PM IST

Match Start Time

12;30 PM IST

NZ vs IND Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell.