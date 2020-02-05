Live Updates

  • 10:07 AM IST

    200 up for India in the 36th over

  • 10:04 AM IST

    Back-to-back sixes for KL Rahul off Ish Sodhi – 14 runs off the over – India 199/3 in 35 overs

  • 9:58 AM IST

    50 for Shreyas Iyer – his 7th in ODIs – India laying a solid foundation for an onslaught in the death overs. India 178/4

  • 9:40 AM IST

    WICKET! Ish Sodhi with the big fish – Virat Kohli gone for 51 – through the gates with a googly – ind 156/3.

  • 9:24 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand live score: Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are motoring along nicely now. Kohli has been rotating the strike, while Iyer, who struggled early on, has helped himself to a couple of boundaries in quick time. After 25 overs, India 134/5

  • 9:09 AM IST

    Mitchell Santner into the attack

  • 9:03 AM IST

    100 up for India in the 20th over – Shreyas Iyer living dangerously – he has been dropped twice – tough chances both though

  • 8:45 AM IST

    15 overs done, India 79/2 – After the brisk start by debutants Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw – their departures stunted India’s progress but Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are now rebuilding with New Zealand bowlers sticking to the basic and not letting India run rabid

  • 8:18 AM IST

    OUT! India lose debutants Shaw and Agarwal in quick succession. Two wickets in five balls for New Zealand, who are absolutely delighted. Colin de Grandhomme, replacing Bennett, had Shaw poking outside off and nicking to Tom Latham. Next over, Southee, who bowled, so well in his opening spell, was rewarded with a wicket when Mayank Agarwal cut him straight to Blundell at point. It wasn’t the best of starts but they’ve struck right back. India 54/2 after 9 overs

  • 8:04 AM IST

    Southee bowls a testing over to Agarwal. Beat him twice outside off and had a huge appeal against him. The ball hit the bad first but after taking the review, it was just tickling the top of middle, which meant that the umpire had to stay with his original decision of NOT OUT. Bennett drifted the ball down the leg and Shaw and Agarwal took full toll. He’s gone for 26 off three and it’s been a brisk from India, who have reached 37/0 after 6

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. After a humiliating 5-0 loss to India, hosts NZ would look to bounce back in the 5-0 over format, but it will not be easy without a regular skipper and premier batsman Kane Williamson, who is set to miss the series due to a shoulder injury.

India will have new openers at the top of the order – debutants Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are set to open the batting. Expectations would be high on stand-in-skipper Tom Latham to deliver.

IND vs NZ SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Scott Kuggeleijn

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.