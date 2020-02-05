

















Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. After a humiliating 5-0 loss to India, hosts NZ would look to bounce back in the 5-0 over format, but it will not be easy without a regular skipper and premier batsman Kane Williamson, who is set to miss the series due to a shoulder injury.

India will have new openers at the top of the order – debutants Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are set to open the batting. Expectations would be high on stand-in-skipper Tom Latham to deliver.

IND vs NZ SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Scott Kuggeleijn

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.