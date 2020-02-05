Live Updates

  • 11:28 AM IST

    An innings which started like a runaway train, only to get derailed for a while. India raced to 50 without losing a wicket in the 8th over but then lost both openers in quick time. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then took control of the reigns, absolutely not fussed about the situation and got a 102-run stand. King Kohli was dismissed but Prince Rahul then arrived and totally changed the complexion of the game.

  • 11:28 AM IST

    Commanding. Magnanimous. Huge. Massive. Sure, there will be words to signify large in English but let us stop it at that. From a position where India were looking at PERHAPS 300, they have ALMOST got to 350. 96 in the last 10 overs and the Kiwi bowlers have been killed at the death.

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Indian
    batsmen make merry as Shreyas Iyer’s maiden ton, KL Rahul’s belligerent 88*,
    Kohli’s 51 and Kedar Jadhav’s cameo (26*) take India to 347/4

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Three wides in the final over – but Bennett does well to limit the damage – India finish at 347/4

  • 11:16 AM IST

    Final over – Hamish Bennett to bowl – India need ten to touch 350

  • 11:13 AM IST

    KL Rahul
    with a gem of an innings – he moves to 86 off just 61 balls – India 340/4 with
    one over to go

  • 11:08 AM IST

    20 runs off the Tim Southee over – India 326/4 in 48 overs – KL Rahul 79*, Kedar Jadhav 18*

  • 11:01 AM IST

    300 up for India

  • 11:01 AM IST

    OUT! Success for New Zealand at last as Shreyas Iyer slaps Southee to Santner. He goes for 103 as India lose their fourth wicket for 292

  • 10:41 AM IST

    Maiden ODI
    hundred for Shreyas Iyer off 101 balls – India 276/3 in 42.5 overs

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. After a humiliating 5-0 loss to India, hosts NZ would look to bounce back in the 5-0 over format, but it will not be easy without a regular skipper and premier batsman Kane Williamson, who is set to miss the series due to a shoulder injury.

India will have new openers at the top of the order – debutants Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are set to open the batting. Expectations would be high on stand-in-skipper Tom Latham to deliver.

IND vs NZ SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Scott Kuggeleijn

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.