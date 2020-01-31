Live Updates

  • 12:57 PM IST

    WICKET! Knuckleball and Virat Kohli is undone with the extra pace as well. AND Santner flies across at short extra cover to take a brilliant one-handed catch – India 48/2

  • 12:56 PM IST

    Hamish Bennett in to the attack and he drifts down the leg – FOUR runs as Kohli works his wrist – and then a clever shot with another FOUR towards third man

  • 12:53 PM IST

    A sedate over in the context of the game from NZ’s stand-in skipper – just five off it. India 40/1 in 4 overs

  • 12:51 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score, 4th T20I: Tim Southee returns for his second over replacing Scott Kuggeleijn

  • 12:51 PM IST

    IND vs NZ 4th T20I – 35/1 after 3 overs

  • 12:50 PM IST

    SIX and a FOUR off Santner’s first over and India motoring along with 35/1 in 3 overs

  • 12:46 PM IST

    Bowling Change – And in comes Mitchell Santner – Wellington has been a happy hunting ground for the off-spinner

  • 12:45 PM IST

    FREE HIT! Kuggeleijn may have got the wicket of Sanju Samson but it is an expensive over – 15 runs off it including a SIX off a free-hit – IND 22/1

  • 12:42 PM IST

    WICKET! Sanju Samson throws away another opportunity – goes for a big shot again, skier and Mitchell Santner takes a good catch – India 14/1

  • 12:38 PM IST
    SIX! First maximum of the day – Super shot from Sanju Samson over deep midwicket – Welcome Scott Kuggeleijn

Live cricket score India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 4th T20I, Wellington, January 31 Match Time

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 4th T20I between India and New Zealand at Westpac Stadium, Wellington on Friday. With the series sealed 3-0 in a Super Over thriller, India will be looking to keep the momentum and the winning streak going, but this also presents them with the chance to experiment and give playtime for their remaining members of the squad namely – Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini.

LIVE SCORE: IND vs NZ, 4th T20I

As for New Zealand, it’s a matter of pride now, as they still hold a 8-6 advantage over India in T20I Head to Head and they will be looking to pocket their first win of the series. Kane Williamson had to do all the work in the 3rd T20I, which New Zealand had it their bag, only to lose under the pressure. They have shown that they are no pushovers and can pack a punch against the much-fancied Indians. Colin De Grandhomme is out of the squad and, in comes batsman Tom Bruce. This could mean allrounder Daryl Mitchell getting a game to maintain the balance that De Grandhomme gives.

TOSS – The toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 12 PM (IST).

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c=C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube/Washintgon Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal/Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett/Blair Tickner/Daryl Mitchell