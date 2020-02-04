Live Updates

  • 5:25 PM IST

    Spin in the form of Qasim Akram

  • 5:24 PM IST

    Live score: IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2019, Semi-Final: Five runs off the first over bowled by Tahir Hussain. 3 runs for Yashaswi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena yet to open his account

  • 5:23 PM IST

    The Indian chase is underway

  • 5:05 PM IST

    Like in every India vs Pakistan match, this is going to be a test of India’s batting versus Pakistan’s bowling. An exciting second half awaits, be back in some time…

  • 4:55 PM IST

    THAT’S IT! Well, that finished fast, Pakistan have been bundled for 172 in 43.1 overs. They lost their last 6 wickets for just 26 runs. Sushant Mishra was the pick of the bowlers with 3/28, while Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi picked 2 wickets each.

  • 4:43 PM IST

    BIG WICKET! The 8th wicket goes down for Pakistan, and a fine innings by the captain Rohail Nazir comes to an end, Sushant Mishra has struck, Rohail walks back for 62, Pakistan 169/8 in 42 overs.

  • 4:31 PM IST

    WICKET! Pakistan beginning to lose the plot now, Ravi Bishnoi strikes, sends Abbas Afridi back lbw for 2, Pakistan 164/7 in 39 overs (Rohai Nazir 59*)

  • 4:17 PM IST

    WICKET! Another one goes down, how good are Kartik Tyagi’s yorkers? That was right in the blockhole and Irfan Khan had no clue what to do with it, walks back for 3, Pakistan 156/6 in 37.2 overs (Rohail Nazir 54*)

  • 4:08 PM IST

    BOOM! Atharva Ankolekar has pocketed the wicket of the dangerman Mohammad Harris, who has been among runs in this tournament. It was Saxena, who has silenced the crowd with a stunning low catch. Harris departs for 21, Pakistan 146/5 in 35 overs (Rohail Nazir 48, Irfan Khan 0)

  • 4:00 PM IST

    It’s quite even now. Pakistan 144/4 in 34 overs (Rohail Nazir 47, Mohammad Harris 20)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semi-final match between India U19 and Pakistan U19 to be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Wednesday. The blockbuster contest will pit the young colts in a high-pressure match, the winner of which will book a ticket to the final of the event. India, led by Priyam Garg, have steamrolled their way to the semis, while Pakistan too have been dominant en route to yet another final. In the last event, in 2018, India met Pakistan in the semifinals and a certain Shubman Gill starred to take India to the final. Rohail Nazir, the current Pakistan skipper was part of that Pakistan team two years ago and was the highest run-getter for his team in that clash.

Details of how you can watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-final 1 LIVE:

What: India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ICC U19 World Cup Semi-final 1

When: February 4, 2020

Where: Senwes Park in Potchefstroom

Time: 1.30 PM IST

On TV: Star Sports 3

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Muhammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (C/WK), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.