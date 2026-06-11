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India A vs Afghanistan A 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Indians asked to bat first, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi off to flying start

India A vs Afghanistan A 2nd ODI Match Live Score and Updates: Indians will look to continues their winning run in the ODI tri-series as they face Afghanistan in their second match at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Thursday with opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hoping for better returns.

Written by: Devadyuti Das Edited by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: June 11, 2026 10:19 AM IST
India A
India A are taking on Afghanistan A in second ODI of tri-series in Dambulla. (Image: AI)

India A vs Afghanistan A 2nd ODI Match Live: Team India men’s senior team are set to begin an ODI series in Dharamshala but before that clash, the ‘A’ teams of the two nations will go head-to-head in an ODI match as part of the tri-series in Sri Lanka. Tilak Varma’s India ‘A’ side will be up against Imran Mir-led Afghanistan in the second game of the tri-series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Thursday.

The Indians already have a win under their belt against hosts Sri Lanka, edging past by eight runs in a thrilling opening encounter on Tuesday at Dambulla. The hero of the win was Chennai Super Kings skipper and Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored a brilliant 101 off 114 balls to revive the faltering Indian innings.

Read more: India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-Series 2nd ODI Predicted Playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN, Nishant Sindhu OUT, Tilak Varma needs to…

Gaikwad, who was picked as a last-minute replacement for injured Riyan Parag, scored his record 21st List A century and put 150 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Tilak Varma, who also scored a half-century.

The biggest disappointment of the opening clash was the early dismissal of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the Orange Cap winner from IPL 2026 season. Sooryavanshi was off to a blazing start with three boundaries in the first over he faced but was dismissed cheaply for only 14. India ‘A’ will be hoping for much better returns for Sooryavanshi in the second ‘ODI’ match.

The last time that the ‘A’ teams of India and Afghanistan faced off in an ODI match was back in 2017 in Pretoria when Indians were led by Manish Pandey. India ‘A’ had thumped Afghans by a massive 113 runs in he last ‘ODI’ match almost 9 years back.

India A vs Afghanistan A 2nd ODI Playing 11

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj

Afghanistan A: Imran Mir, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Tanawal, Ejaz Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohamammad Ibrahim, Farmanullah Saifi

India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-Series 2nd ODI Match Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 11, 2026 10:19 AM IST

    India A vs Afghanistan A 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Tilak Varma’s Indians have opted to play the same playing 11 as the side which beat Sri Lanka ‘A’ by 8 runs on Tuesday. Here are playing 11 of India ‘A’ and Afghanistan ‘A’…

    India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj

    Afghanistan A: Imran Mir, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Tanawal, Ejaz Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohamammad Ibrahim, Farmanullah Saifi

  • Jun 11, 2026 10:18 AM IST

    India A vs Afghanistan A 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi appears in terrific touch on Thursday morning in Dambulla. The 15-year-old India ‘A’ opener has raced to 23 in 11 balls with 4 fours with a couple of fours coming in the 4th over of the innings bowled by Afghanistan’s Abdollah Ahmadzai.
    India ‘A’ are 37 for no loss in 4 overs vs Afghanistan ‘A’

  • Jun 11, 2026 10:12 AM IST

    India A vs Afghanistan A 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Afghanistan captain Imran Mir won the toss and elected to bowl first. India ‘A’ opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is off to a blazing start with fours off the first two balls that he faced. Sooryavanshi has raced to 15 off 5 balls while Prabhsimran Singh is on run-a-ball 13.
    India ‘A’ are 29 for no loss in 3 overs vs Afghanistan ‘A’

  • Jun 11, 2026 10:10 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of second game of ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka between India A and Afghanistan A in Dambulla on Thursday.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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