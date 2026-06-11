LIVE

India A vs Afghanistan A 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Indians asked to bat first, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi off to flying start

India A vs Afghanistan A 2nd ODI Match Live Score and Updates: Indians will look to continues their winning run in the ODI tri-series as they face Afghanistan in their second match at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Thursday with opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hoping for better returns.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/ind-a-vs-afg-a-live-score-2nd-match-india-a-vs-afghanistan-a-2026-tri-series-squad-players-list-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-tilak-varma-imran-mir-rangiri-dambulla-international-stadium-dambulla-weather-8442955/ Copy

India A are taking on Afghanistan A in second ODI of tri-series in Dambulla. (Image: AI)

India A vs Afghanistan A 2nd ODI Match Live: Team India men’s senior team are set to begin an ODI series in Dharamshala but before that clash, the ‘A’ teams of the two nations will go head-to-head in an ODI match as part of the tri-series in Sri Lanka. Tilak Varma’s India ‘A’ side will be up against Imran Mir-led Afghanistan in the second game of the tri-series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Thursday.

The Indians already have a win under their belt against hosts Sri Lanka, edging past by eight runs in a thrilling opening encounter on Tuesday at Dambulla. The hero of the win was Chennai Super Kings skipper and Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored a brilliant 101 off 114 balls to revive the faltering Indian innings.

Gaikwad, who was picked as a last-minute replacement for injured Riyan Parag, scored his record 21st List A century and put 150 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Tilak Varma, who also scored a half-century.

The biggest disappointment of the opening clash was the early dismissal of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the Orange Cap winner from IPL 2026 season. Sooryavanshi was off to a blazing start with three boundaries in the first over he faced but was dismissed cheaply for only 14. India ‘A’ will be hoping for much better returns for Sooryavanshi in the second ‘ODI’ match.

The last time that the ‘A’ teams of India and Afghanistan faced off in an ODI match was back in 2017 in Pretoria when Indians were led by Manish Pandey. India ‘A’ had thumped Afghans by a massive 113 runs in he last ‘ODI’ match almost 9 years back.

India A vs Afghanistan A 2nd ODI Playing 11

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj

Afghanistan A: Imran Mir, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Tanawal, Ejaz Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohamammad Ibrahim, Farmanullah Saifi

India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-Series 2nd ODI Match Live Scores and Updates HERE –