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IND-A Vs AFG-A, Tri-Series ODI match: India remain on the losing side despite brilliant batting effort in Dambulla

Despite a monumental 1st-innings effort from the Indian top order, continuous rain interventions turned the match around, handing a narrow win to the the Afghans who deserve credits for the way they had begun the chase

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: June 11, 2026, 7:33 PM IST
INDIA A
India A after suffering a 4-run defeat against Afghanistan in Tri-Nation ODI series in Dambulla. (Image credits: X/BCCI)

Afghanistan A pulled off a stunning 4-run upset over a star-studded India A side via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-marred Tri-Nation series encounter earlier today at the Dambulla Cricket Stadium.

Despite a monumental 1st-innings effort from the Indian top order, continuous rain interventions turned the match around, handing a narrow win to the the Afghans who deserve credits for the way they had begun the chase.

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India A openers laid a blistering foundation after Afghanistan A won the toss and chose to bowl first. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set the tone with his power packed 22-ball 44 featuring nine boundaries. Alongside wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, Sooryavanshi put on 74 runs for the opening wicket in just 7.1 overs.

Though Sooryavanshi fell to a bouncer from Abdollah Ahmadzai, who finished as Afghanistan’s standout bowler with an impressive 5/68, India never took their foot off the gas.

Prabhsimran led the charge with a blazing 84 off 69 balls, anchoring a 79-run partnership with vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (66). Following Prabhsimran’s dismissal close to a well-deserved century, Gaikwad combined with skipper Tilak Varma (66) for a 78-run stand.

A sudden double-strike from Farmanullah Safi (3/85) saw Gaikwad and Ayush Badoni fall in consecutive deliveries, momentarily stalling India from 245/3 to 245/5. However, Varma found an aggressive ally in Suryansh Shedge (40 off 27 balls). The duo dismantled the Afghan attack for a quickfire 70-run partnership, powering India A to a daunting 349/9.

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Faced with persistent rain intervals, Afghanistan A were set a heavily revised DLS target of 294 runs from 38 overs.

The chase began explosively. Opener Hassan Eisakhil blasted a quick 34 off 29 balls, giving captain Imran the perfect platform to launch a counter-attack. Imran played a brilliant, unbeaten leader’s knock of 75* off 70 balls to keep his side securely within touch of the required rate.

When Eisakhil departed, Bahir Shah joined his captain in the middle. Shah played a steady, mature innings of 51* off 52 balls, forging an unbeaten partnership that kept the scoreboard ticking flawlessly against the Indian bowling attack.

With the skies darkening again, the duo pushed Afghanistan A to 177/2 in 25.5 overs before the next heavy downpour permanently halted play. When the umpires calculated the sheets, Afghanistan A were found to be exactly four runs ahead of the mandatory DLS par score, sealing a historic and memorable victory.

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Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

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