IND-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India A vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test

IND-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India A vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Test Match at Chinnaswamy Stadium 10 AM IST Sept 1 Thursday. Here is the India A vs New Zealand A Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-A vs NZ-A Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND-A vs NZ-A Probable XIs India A vs New Zealand A Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India A vs New Zealand A, Fantasy Playing Tips – India A vs New Zealand A Test.Also Read - NZ A Series: Panchal Likely to lead in 'Tests', Rahane To Play Duleep Trophy

TOSS: The 1st Unofficial Test match toss between India A and New Zealand A will take place at 9.30 AM (IST) – September 1 Thursday.

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru.

IND-A vs NZ-A My Dream11 Team

RM Patidar, SN Khan, Saurabh Kumar, KS Bharat, C Bruce(C), Joe Walker, MS Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal

IND-A vs NZ-A Probable Playing XI

India A

Priyank Panchal(C), AR Easwaran, RD Gaikwad, RM Patidar, SN Khan, Saurabh Kumar, KS Bharat, KL Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal

New Zealand A

RR O’Donnell, CJ Bowes, TC Bruce(C), Joe Walker, MS Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, MJG Rippon, D Cleaver, JA Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Logan van Beek