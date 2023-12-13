Home

Prasidh Krishna Scripts History, Bags Hat-Trick And Five-Wicket Haul During First Unofficial Test

The right-arm quick Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna also bagged a five-wicket haul during the first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A.

New Delhi: India’s right arm-pacer Prasidh Krishna has scripted history as he becomes the first pacer to bag a first-class hat-trick while representing India A. The right-arm quick pacer also bagged a five-wicket haul. On Wednesday, he achieved this feat during the first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

South Africa resumed their third day’s play at 298/5 runs. Speedster Prasidh started India A proceedings from one end and snapped up five wickets in four overs.

The right-arm pacer took the wicket of overnight centurion Jean du Plessis for 106 runs. On the very next ball, Krishna removed Eathan Bosch in the 95th over. Prasidh then took the wickets of Kurtlyn Mannikam and Siya Plaatije off the last two deliveries of his next over.

From 309-5 to 319 all-out, Prasidh Krishna was here (with a hat-trick) 🇮🇳🔥 pic.twitter.com/lHBHf85Jgc — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 13, 2023

Five-wicket haul for Prasidh Krishna against South Africa A. 💪 – He is preparing well for Test series. pic.twitter.com/NJkbx7bEhR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 13, 2023

The pacer took the hat-trick by taking the wicket of South African batter Odirile Modimokoane for a golden duck, with all three hat-trick dismissals being bowled.

The speedster is the second bowler after spinner K. Gowtham, who bagged a hat-trick in 2019, and Krishna is also the first Indian pacer to get a hat-trick while representing India A in first-class cricket. The 27-year-old has scalped 54 wickets in just 22 innings played in his first-class career, with three five-wicket hauls.

Krishna was born on February 19, 1996. Krishna made his international cricket debut for India in 2021. He took four wickets in his ODI debut against England. Krishna has so far played 17 ODIs and 5 T20 internationals for India. He has taken 29 wickets in ODIs and 8 wickets in T20s.

India’s squad for 2 Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

