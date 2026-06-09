IND A vs SL A 2026 1st ODI: Indians pull off heart-stopping win, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi flops

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s match saving century and a dramatic late-over bowling collapse of Sri Lanka during their chase of 278 powered India A to a narrow 8-run victory over the hosts in the Tri-Series opener at Dambulla

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India A team after their win over Sri Lanka in tri-series opener. (Image credit: Special arrangement)

Tilak Varma’s India A registered an emphatic and narrow 8-run victory over hosts Sri Lanka A in the opening match of ODI tri-series in the Lankan island. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first outing in one-day cricket ended with a muted 14 but Ruturaj Gaikwad saved the day for the boys in blue.