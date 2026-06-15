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India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets Indians off to EXPLOSIVE start

Sri Lanka 'A' captain Sahan Arachchige has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 4th match vs India 'A' in a bright and sunny Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday.

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India A will take on Sri Lanka A in 4th ODI of the Tri-series in Dambulla on Monday. (Image: AI)

India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Score: Tilak Varma’s India A team have had mixed-bag in the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka also involving Afghanistan ‘A’. They managed to squeeze past Sri Lanka ‘A’ by 8 runs in the opening game but were hampered by rain in the second game vs Afghans as they lost by 4 runs (DLS method). They will now face Sri Lanka ‘A’ in their third game of the tri-series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday.

All three teams – India ‘A’, Sri Lanka ‘A’ and Afghanistan ‘A’ – are on 2 points currently with 1 win and 1 loss so far. A win for India ‘A’ on Monday will take them to the top of the table with 4 points and put them in pole position to qualify for Sunday’s final.

All eyes will once again be on IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is yet to notch up a fifty in the tri-series ODIs so far. Sooryavanshi, who became IPL’s youngest Orange Cap winner at 15 years of age, smashed 44 in 22 balls against the Afghans in the last match.

Indian captain Tilak Varma has notched up fifties in the last two games while Ruturaj Gaikwad has a century and a fifty in the two match. India ‘A’ will once again count on these three batters to put up a massive total to challenge the Lankans.

India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match Squads

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj

Sri Lanka A: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (c), Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Karunaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Gunasekara, Ravindu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Kugathas Mathulan, Dulaj Samuditha

India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Series 4th Match Live Score and Updates HERE –