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India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets Indians off to EXPLOSIVE start

Sri Lanka 'A' captain Sahan Arachchige has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 4th match vs India 'A' in a bright and sunny Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday.

Written by: Devadyuti Das Edited by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: June 15, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
India A
India A will take on Sri Lanka A in 4th ODI of the Tri-series in Dambulla on Monday. (Image: AI)

India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Score: Tilak Varma’s India A team have had mixed-bag in the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka also involving Afghanistan ‘A’. They managed to squeeze past Sri Lanka ‘A’ by 8 runs in the opening game but were hampered by rain in the second game vs Afghans as they lost by 4 runs (DLS method). They will now face Sri Lanka ‘A’ in their third game of the tri-series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday.

All three teams – India ‘A’, Sri Lanka ‘A’ and Afghanistan ‘A’ – are on 2 points currently with 1 win and 1 loss so far. A win for India ‘A’ on Monday will take them to the top of the table with 4 points and put them in pole position to qualify for Sunday’s final.

Read more: India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Streaming Info: When, where and How to watch IND A vs SL A live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile Online

All eyes will once again be on IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is yet to notch up a fifty in the tri-series ODIs so far. Sooryavanshi, who became IPL’s youngest Orange Cap winner at 15 years of age, smashed 44 in 22 balls against the Afghans in the last match.

Indian captain Tilak Varma has notched up fifties in the last two games while Ruturaj Gaikwad has a century and a fifty in the two match. India ‘A’ will once again count on these three batters to put up a massive total to challenge the Lankans.

India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match Squads

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj

Sri Lanka A: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (c), Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Karunaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Gunasekara, Ravindu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Kugathas Mathulan, Dulaj Samuditha

India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Series 4th Match Live Score and Updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 15, 2026 10:10 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Score: SIX! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is off to a flyer again. Sooryavanshi smashed Chamika Karunaratne for a six and two fours in the second over of the innings to 15, Prabhsimran Singh is batting on 1.
    India A are 17 for no loss in 2 overs vs Sri Lanka A

  • Jun 15, 2026 10:05 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Score: Watchful start from Indian openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh as they only get a couple of singles from Mohammed Shiraz’s first over.
    India A are 2 for no loss in 1 overs vs Sri Lanka A

  • Jun 15, 2026 9:55 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Score: Tilak Varma’s Indian team have a couple of changes with Priyansh Arya left out and Nishant Sindhu coming in while Anshul Kamboj has been dropped while Yash Thakur is player.

  • Jun 15, 2026 9:53 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Score: The pitch in Dambulla is the same one on which India A took on Afghanistan A last Thursday. It appears to be a little dry and could help the spinners. Indian skipper Tilak Varma was also looking to bat first and appears happy at not winning the toss.

  • Jun 15, 2026 9:40 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Score: Sri Lanka captain Sahan Arachchige has once again won the toss and elected to bowl first. Indian openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh will be out in the middle soon to get the proceedings underway.

  • Jun 15, 2026 9:29 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Score: We are minutes away from the toss in the 4th game between India A and Sri Lanka A. The two captains Tilak Varma and Sahan Arachchige will be out in the middle in Dambulla soon.

  • Jun 15, 2026 9:12 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Score: The fourth match of the ODI tri-series between Indians and Sri Lankans will get underway in Dambulla at 10am IST onwards. Check live streaming details HERE…

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Streaming Info: When, where and How to watch IND A vs SL A live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile Online

  • Jun 15, 2026 9:10 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th match of Tri-series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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