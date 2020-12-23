Rohit Sharma will avoid quarantining again in case the third Test between India and Australia is shifted to Melbourne after fresh coronavirus outbreak in Sydney. Rohit is currently in the midst of a mandatory quarantine period in Sydney as he gears up to take part in the ongoing Test series in Australia. Also Read - Oxford Vaccine by Serum Institute May Get Govt Nod in India Before UK

However there were concerns if Rohit, who arrived in Australia on December 16, will be allowed to take part in the third Test if it's from Sydney to Melbourne. The doubts have been cleared after Victorian premier Dan Andrews confirmed that those who have already been quarantining in Sydney will not have to undergo it again should they arrive in the state.

The India batsman cleared a fitness test earlier this month as he successfully recovered from a hamstring injury picked during IPL 2020. He left for Australia on December 15.

According to a report in the mid-day, the 33-year-old has been accommodated at a central Sydney hotel. BCCI though had initially requested with Cricket Australia to provide accommodation in Melbourne in order for him to link up with the India squad immediately.

However, CA had reasoned that should Rohit be quarantined in Melbourne, he would have to stay in a room chosen by Victorian government as is the case of other overseas travellers. However, Sydney would have allowed them to provide more spacious room and facility to train indoors as well.

The second Test starts from December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground while the remaining two matches have been scheduled to be played in Sydney and Brisbane.

However, a final call on the whether the Sydney will host the third Test is yet to be taken. The contest is scheduled to get underway from January 7.

Australia lead the four-match Test series 1-0 after winning the series opener in Adelaide by eight wickets.