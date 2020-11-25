Batting great Sachin Tendulkar claimed that Mayank Agarwal will be a confirmed starter for the Indian team in the upcoming Test series against Australia. Mayank has been a regular for Team India in Tests, since making his debut against Australia during 2018-19 Boxing Day Test. The 29-year-old is part of India’s squad for all three formats in Australia tour. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Names India's Two Best Wicketkeeper-Batsmen Currently

Mayank is expected to face stiff competition against Shubman Gill for the spot in the ODI team in Rohit Sharma's absence. However, Tendulkar feels that Mayank will be a confirmed started in red-ball series.

"Mayank, I know, is a confirmed starter because he has scored big runs and if Rohit is fit and available, then he should be there. Between other guys (Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul), that will be the management's decision as they would be knowing who's the form man," said Tendulkar in an interview with the PTI.

Mayank has so far played 11 Test matches for India, in which he slammed 974 runs at an average 57.29. The Karnataka batsman has already slammed two double century in Test cricket. He was also in fine touch during recently concluded Indian Premier League, where he scored 424 runs in 11 matches for Kings XI Punjab.

Team India beat Australia last time during 2018-19 tour as Virat Kohli and Co. scripted with the first-ever series Down Under with 2-1 aggregate. However, Tendulkar feels that the Australian team has a much better batting line-up with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner alongside their new Test sensation Marnus Labuschagne.

“Smith, (David) Warner and (Marnus) Labuschagne will be a factor and I am confident that the Indian team will leave no stone unturned as far as preparations are concerned. These two seniors back in the team and also with Labuschangne in there, it makes it a much better batting unit. It will be a bit more competitive series and I am sure India is ready for it,” said Tendulkar.

The Master Blaster further talked about Virat Kohli’s absence after the opening Test and said it will be a good opportunity for other players to establish themselves.

“Virat not being there without a doubt is a big void but also, on the other hand, the kind of bench strength that we have and the talent that is available, it is a good opportunity for somebody to establish himself,” Tendulkar said.