Birmingham [UK], July 5: Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday congratulated England on a “special” win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test following a scintillating batting performance from the host.Also Read - ICC Fines India 40 Percent of Match Fees; WTC Points Docked For Slow Over-Rate

England on Tuesday chased down 378 as scripted their highest successful chase in the longest format of the game at Edgbaston following tons from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to beat India by seven wickets. Also Read - From Root-Bairstow Stand to Bumrah's All-Round Heroics- 5 Takeaways From Rescheduled India vs England 5th Test at Edgbaston

Tendulkar also praised Root and Bairstow for their impeccable performance in the fifth Test which saw England levelling the series 2-2. Also Read - WATCH: Rahul Dravid's Response to Journalist's 'What's Your Take on Bazball' Question After England Beat India in 5th Test at Edgbaston Goes Viral

“Special win by England to level the series. Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow have been in sublime form and made batting look very easy. Congratulations to England on a convincing victory,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha took to the Koo app to express disappointment as the visitors lost the game against England on Tuesday.

But former Indian cricketer Saba Karim praised the England team for the memorable win over India.

“Difficult to describe in words England’s victory; it could jolly well pave the way how test cricket should be played going forward Memorable Test match,” Karim said on the Koo app.

Meanwhile, India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham.

India captain Jasprit Bumrah plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.