LIVE India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final, Road Safety World Series 2022: Inida Legends held their nerve in the death overs to win by 33 runs. India Legends clinch their 2nd Road Safety World Series title for the consecutive year. Naman Ojha played another gem of a knock to power India Legends to 195/6 after 20 overs. India Legends have won the toss and elected to bat first. Check out playing 11 here:

Sri Lanka Legends (Playing XI): Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Asela Gunaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad

India Legends (Playing XI): Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar

India Legends will battle it out Sri Lanka legends in the final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Toss scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST. Brilliant knocks by Naman Ojha and Irfan Pathan powered India Legends to the finals of Road Safety World Series 2022 with a five-wicket win over Australia Legends in the first semi-final at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday. On the other hand, Sri Lanka legends overpowered West Indies legends, on Friday, by 14 runs to make their second consecutive final

