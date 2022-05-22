New Delhi: India on Sunday announced their squads for the T20I series against South Africa and for the lone 5th Test against England. There have been some notable additions and exclusion in T20 squads considering there is a T20 World Cup to be played in Australia. Cricket fans on social media reactions have been mixed ever since the squad got announced.Also Read - IND vs SA, ENG Squad Announcement: Umran, Arshdeep In T20 Squad; Dhawan, Mohsin Snubbed; Pujara Comes Back In Tests

With the inclusion of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, selectors have laid foundation for the future. However, there are some who have been critical of Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Tripathi's exclusion from the squad. Both these batters have shown exceptional form in the current edition of the IPL. Here are some of the tweets:

Delighted to see Avesh, Arshdeep & Umran Malik in the squad; and to think that Khaleel & Mohsin could have made the cut too; Good that the skills of Dinesh Karthik & Bhuvi have been recognised. Going to be tough on KL Rahul & Rishabh. Thought they might go straight to the test. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 22, 2022

Feel for Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson, both deserve to be part of the T20 setup. Two of them have been showing very good consistency with healthy strike rate in IPL in the last few years – hoping both will be part of the Ireland T20 series. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 22, 2022

Where is Rahul Tripathi? https://t.co/1EdjF1X6pV — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 22, 2022

No Sanju Samson in the T20I squad. Has a case over at bare minimum three players in that squad. There literally is no value for players playing high-impact knocks without big scores. No wonder a lot of capable hitters turn into anchors.#INDvSA — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 22, 2022

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will captain in both T20 and Test teams respectively. A look at both these squads:

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Kri’hna

India’s T20I squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik