New Delhi: India on Sunday announced their squads for the T20I series against South Africa and for the lone 5th Test against England. There have been some notable additions and exclusion in T20 squads considering there is a T20 World Cup to be played in Australia. Cricket fans on social media reactions have been mixed ever since the squad got announced.
With the inclusion of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, selectors have laid foundation for the future. However, there are some who have been critical of Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Tripathi's exclusion from the squad. Both these batters have shown exceptional form in the current edition of the IPL. Here are some of the tweets:
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will captain in both T20 and Test teams respectively. A look at both these squads:
India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Kri’hna
India’s T20I squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik