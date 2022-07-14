Mumbai: Reports suggest that the selection committee meeting has already taken place and a call on Virat Kohli has been taken. Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for the five-match T20I series versus West Indies. There are also reports that suggest KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav would make comebacks. The squad is in all probability going to be announced on Thursday.Also Read - Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma - Who Has More Talent With Bat? Pakistan's Imam ul Haq Makes BIG Statement

Despite Kohli’s poor run of form, the selectors confirmed that he is very much in the plans for the upcoming Asia Cup and then the T20 World Cup. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly BREAKS Silence on Virat Kohli's Poor Batting Form

The five-match T20I series against the West Indies will start from July 29 and will go on till August 7. The first match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, followed by the other two games, both of which will take place at the Warner Park in St Kitts. Also Read - Faf du Plessis 38th Birthday: From Virat Kohli To Robin Uthappa, Here's How Cricket Fraternity Wished RCB Captain

The series will conclude with the final two games to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida.

Team India’s predicted squad for West Indies T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arsdheep Singh

Meanwhile, the ODI squad for the West Indies tour has already been announced. Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the side and Ravindra Jadeja would be his deputy. Stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shami, and Hardik Pandya have been given rest.