New Delhi: As per a recent development in Future tour programmes (FTP), Indian cricket team will play five test matches in place of four against Australia in the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the next two world test championship cycles. Here are some of the few details to give a clear understanding on the changes in FTP.

Most sought-after team commercially, the 'Men In Blue' will play 38 Tests, 39 ODIs and 61 T20Is in the five-year period and focus on shortest format is an indicator how priorities across formats will be changing. The ODI bilaterals will remain but mostly be three-match series. India expectedly has a choc-a-bloc calender but as usual there won't be any bilateral cricket series with Pakistan due to obvious political reasons. The 12 Members will play a total of 777 international matches 173 Tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is in the 2023-2027 FTP cycle compared to the 694 in the current one.

This includes the next two cycles of the ICC Men's World Test Championship, multiple ICC events and a host of bilateral as well as tri-series action.

India will be playing five-Test series against both England and Australia and also on the T20 front, there are a lot of five-match series which is on expected lines with the broadcasters demand with premium advertisement rates for short-form matches.

During the next FTP cycle, India would be travelling to West Indies (July-Aug 2023) for a full tri-format series including 2 Tests, ODIs and 3 T20Is.

The marquee five-Test home series against England will be tentatively held between Jan-March in 2024.

While Australia is visiting India early next year to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a four-Test series as a part of previous cycle, India’s next big trip Down Under is in December-January, 2024-25 when they play Australia in a five-Test series for the first time since 1991.

In this cycle, India will host Bangladesh for a two-Test series in September 2024.

Inputs from PTI