New Delhi: Indian Cricket Team led by Rohit Sharma leaves for England to play rescheduled Birmingham test. As Indian white-ball squad led by Rishabh Pant is engaged in a T20I series against South Africa at home. Some key players of the Test squad including former India captain Virat Kohli have left for England for the rescheduled Test at Birmingham.

BCCI selection committee had a few days back named India's 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently lead the Test series 2-1.

On Thursday, BCCI tweeted photos of the players that are not involved in the South Africa series and left for England.

England bound ✈️ 📸 📸: Snapshots as #TeamIndia takes off for England. 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/Emgehz2hzm — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2022

The players that departed for England on Thursday include Virat Kohli, opener Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, and Cheteshwar Pujara. In all BCCI tweeted photos of eight players from the squad of 17 that left for England.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain K.L Rahul are yet to recover from their injuries and if they are declared fit to play, will leave for England in a few days along with those involved in the South Africa series.

India’s Test squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.