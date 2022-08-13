New Delhi: Indian Cricket Team led by KL Rahul leaves for Zimbabwe to play 3 ODIs. KL Rahul will be seen playing in this ODI series as India’s star batter was out of the squad because of injuries.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan: My Focus Is On 2023 ODI World Cup, Want To Play All Possible Matches

KL Rahul was appointed as India's skipper against South Africa's tour of India but KL was injured while practicing and after that, the star batter was infected with the deadly coronavirus.

This will be the first game for KL Rahul after leading Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2022.

BCCI selection committee had a few days back named India’s 16-member squad for the 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe to be played from August 18-22.

On Saturday, BCCI tweeted photos of the players who are in the Indian squad against Zimbabwe:

The players that departed for Zimbabwe on Saturday include Shardul Thakur, opener Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, and Mohd Siraj.

The venue and dates for India vs Zimbabwe ODI series

INDIA TOUR OF ZIMBABWE, 2022 Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Thursday August 18th 1st ODI Harare Sports Club 2 Saturday August 20th 2nd ODI Harare Sports Club 3 Monday August 22th 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.