IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction ICC U-19 World Cup Match 15: India vs Ireland at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein at 1:30 PM IST Jan 25 Thu

IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The U-19 World Cup match toss between India and Ireland will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kian Hilton

Batters: Philippus le Roux, Uday Saharan(c), Gavin Roulston, Adarsh Singh

All-rounders: Musheer Khan, Arshin Kulkarni(vc)

Bowlers: Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Murugan Perumal Abhishek, Saumy Pandey.

IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Saumy Pandey, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

Ireland U19: Jordan Neill, Ryan Hunter (wk), Gavin Roulston, Kian Hilton, Philippus le Roux (c), Scott MacBeth, John McNally, Carson McCullough, Oliver Riley, Reuben Wilson, Matthew Weldon.

Squads

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish(w), Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Naman Tiwari, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

Ireland U19 Squad: Jordan Neill, Ryan Hunter(w), Gavin Roulston, Kian Hilton, Philippus le Roux(c), Scott MacBeth, John McNally, Carson McCullough, Oliver Riley, Reuben Wilson, Matthew Weldon, Daniel Forkin, Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Finn Lutton

