Barbados: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Under-19 world cup semi-final ODI match between India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.Also Read - India vs Australia, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018: Live Streaming And Telecast Details of IND U19 vs AUS U19

It is the third time India and Australia will be up against each other in the Under-19 World Cup qualifier. In 2018, Prithvi Shaw-led Team India battered Australia in the final in New Zealand. Two years later, India’s pace battery ended their opposition in the quarter-finals. However, in this case, the game is in the middle: the semi-final. In India, riding so far has been easy on the field but difficult. However, in view of the inevitability of Covid-19 impulsiveness throughout the tournament, whatever XI was designed to look like a unified unit, the representatives of India were unable to point out any obvious weaknesses. However, Australia’s campaign is exactly the same as India’s, where the top order combined with a fast-bowling attack that leads the team to the final four; the only thing, however, was their loss against a tough Sri Lanka, which India will be well aware of.

Team Squads

India U19 Squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Siddarth Yadav, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Nishant Sindhu, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Garv Sangwan

Australia U19 Squad: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly(c), Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell(w), Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet, Harkirat Bajwa, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

