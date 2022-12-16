Shubman Gill Adds First Test Century to His Name, Re-Attests His Class

Shubman Gill Adds First Test Century to His Name, Re-Attests His Class. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shubman Gill is one of the new batters on the Indian men’s cricket platform who has been for long been on the fringes of being considered one of the game’s greatest discoveries. His Test credentials just went up a notch with his maiden Test century at Chattogram against Bangladesh adding a much-awaited feather to his cap. The youngster has been an integral part of the Indian Test squad for long and though his limited-overs involvement has been irregular at best, there is no denying that his place in the Test team is not in doubt. Or at least it shouldn’t be, since nothing is surprising in Indian cricket.

India has a two-fold job in the Chattogram Test after India scored some big runs in the first inning and then ensured that the Bangladesh response was truncated. The job entailed not giving up too much ground to the Bangla bowlers, as well as scoring quick runs.

This is where Gill’s credentials as a batter were at the fore, with the Punjab youngster hammering some quick runs and going all out with his stroke play, even when close to his hundred. The instructions were clear, but what was admirable was his ability to convert from Test mode to limited-overs as needed.

Quite a sea change from his partner at the time, Cheteshwar Pujara. While no one can question Pujara’s Test class, he was initially struggling to get rapid runs, while Gill by contrast was at it with effortless ease.

The combination of Test and instant cricket is there to see in many players’ processes nowadays and Gill seems to have imbibed the best of both worlds in his game.

On top of that, he seems to have a very level head for someone so young and doesn’t seem to get flustered too much under any situation.

An average of just above 30 is something that he will surely work on but all of that needs more exposure to Test cricket, which is getting tighter in the current calendar. Nevertheless, India have quite a bit of cricket to play over this year and the next and one assumes Gill will be part and parcel of the system.

How the return of Rohit Sharma affects his place remains to be seen, but surely it is time for India to re-invest in quality youngsters and think of an exit plan for the seniors. Both need time to settle into that thought process and the sooner players like Gill get a permanent slot in the side, the better it is for Team India.