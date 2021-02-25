The third Test match between India and England is being played at the historic Motera Stadium which has now been renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium. The match will be remembered for a long time as it is the first one to be played at the biggest cricket venue in the world as it has a capacity of 132000 people. However, there is a big dark spot on this game as many fans on Twitter slammed the pitch for its deteriorating condition on day 2 itself. Also Read - 3rd Test: Twitter Hails Ravichandran Ashwin on Entering 400 Test Wicket Club

In the first two sessions on Day 2, 17 wickets fell as India lost seven while England were just restricted on just 81.

The fans on Twitter came up with some hilarious memes to describe the pitch.

People who booked tickets for 5 day test match #Pitch curator after every wicket: pic.twitter.com/IKe5JN7TxC — khooni kheer 😎😎 (@pankajpsp) February 25, 2021