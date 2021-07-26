New Delhi: Team India stand-in captain for Sri Lanka series Shikhar Dhawan heaped huge praise on middle-order batsman Surykumar Yadav for his stellar fifty in the first T20I on Sunday. The visitors registered a comfortable 38-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.Also Read - Highlights,1st T20I From Colombo: India Beat Sri Lanka By 38 Runs

Suryakumar, who has played just 4 T20Is so far, took the responsibility on his shoulders in opening T20I of the three-match series and slammed 50 runs off 34 balls. The stylish batsman was involved in a 62-run stand for the third wicket with Dhawan. Also Read - "Hardik Pandya Would Bamboozle You With 40-Ball Hundred": Muttiah Muralitharan Wants Team India to Let The All-Rounder Play His Own Game

The Indian captain said that Surykumar took the pressure away from him in the middle orders and hailed his ability to play calculated shots all over the park. Also Read - Colombo Weather Forecast For 25th July, Sri Lanka vs India, 1st T20I: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

“He(Surya) is a great player and we enjoy watching him bat. He took the pressure from me and the way he plays calculated shots was amazing to watch,” Dhawan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

While Dhawan admitted that he thought they were “10-15 runs short”, he also assessed that it wasn’t too bad in terms of recovery.

“I feel we played quite well after losing early wickets. It was about one or two boundaries, we knew we could get going.”

Dhawan was confident that his spinners would do well and it was vindicated by Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal Pandya with debutant Varun Chakravarthy doing well to make a late comeback.

Dhawan further talked about the spinners’ performances in the match and spoke highly of debutant Varun Chakravarthy who ended with the figure of 1/28 in his quota of 4 overs.

“They were playing well. We knew our spinners will do the job on that wicket. Bhuvi bowled well, so was KP (Krunal). Everyone stood up and even Varun too playing his first match did well giving a few runs and got the wicket. He’s (Varun) difficult to pick, I am very happy for him.”

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka felt that a target of 165 was gettable.

“I think 164 was chaseable on this wicket. I think their bowlers upfront started really well. And then there were not enough middle-order batters to finish the game.

“I think our bowlers did an amazing job. I hope we come out and do better than this in the next game,” Shanaka commented.