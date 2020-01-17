Australia’s Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc combined to take a stunning relay catch during the second ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot on Friday against India to remove the dangerous Indian skipper Virat Kohli for 78 (76), who was looking set to register his 44th ODI ton.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who had claimed the skipper’s wicket in the first ODI at the Wankhede and had taken Kohli’s wicket four times in his career so far added the No.1 ODI-ranked batsman’s wicket for an unprecedented fifth time, making him the spinner to have removed Kohli the most times in ODIs.

Kolhi, looking to up the ante after setting the stage for a big onslaught with KL Rahul, decided to take on Zampa in the 44th over. He went for the big money shot with Zampa giving a bit of air to the delivery and targetted the long-off boundary and but Agar intercepted the ball and inches from the ropes, only to realise he was losing balance, and thought on his feet, lobbing the ball to Starc – covering for Agar from long-on – who completed the catch, to complete the relay catch.

Here is the catch:

Kohli 0⃣-2⃣ Zampa Brilliant piece of work in the field by Agar & Starc to get #KingKohli out for 78.#BattleOfEquals #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/YiIkV1RDVb — Hotstar Canada (@hotstarcanada) January 17, 2020

Zampa is now the most successful spinner against Kohli in ODIs, however, West Indian pacer Ravi Rampaul has dismissed Kohli the six times in ODIs, which is the most by any bowler. Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera and New Zealand’s Tim Southee are the other two pacers to have dismissed Kohli five times in ODIs. Earlier, Dhawan missed his ton by four runs as he was dismissed for a well-made 96.

India scored 340 for six in 50 overs riding on Rahul’s unbeaten 80 off 52 balls.