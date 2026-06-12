IND Vs AFG, 1st ODI: Morne Morkel chalks India’s plan to replace Virat Kohli at number 3 – Here’s what he said

Morkel also stated that Virat Kohli's absence will give team India a better idea of how they can structure the side using players of distinct profiles at number 3

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India's bowling coach Morne Morkel addresses a press conference ahead of the first ODI match between India and Afghanistan, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday, June 12, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Ahead of the 3-match ODI series opener against Afghanistan in Dharamshala tomorrow, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel opened up about the Men in Blues’ strategy for the number 3 batting position, which is up for grabs after Virat Kohli got ruled out entirely due to a hamstring injury.

With Virat Kohli now expected to return in time for ODI series in England, it will be interesting to see who replaces the former captain in the number 3 slot. A lot of contenders are there to replace Kohli in the series but Morne Morkel, during the pre-match press conference on the eve of the 1st ODI, named three specific batters who will be given the responsibility.

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Morne Morkel stated that the Indian team management will juggle around with a couple of options for the number 3 slot, given the fact that it will be a good time to try and test their options beyond Virat Kohli.

The former South African speedster confirmed that either of Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul or Yashasvi Jaiswal will take up the number 3 spot. While Rahul is a proven asset across all positions of the batting order, the opportunity will mean a lot to Kishan and Jaiswal who could be a part of the team management’s plans for next year’s Cricket World Cup in October.

Morkel also stated that this will give team India a better idea of how they can structure the side using players of distinct profiles.

“In terms of that number three slot, that’s something that in this series we’ll play around with. Even if it’s Ishan or KL or Yashasvi, it’s a nice opportunity now. We’ve got a couple of one-day games coming up and we’ll give guys opportunity in different slots. Just to give ourselves a better idea in terms of how we can go and structure the team and have different options,” Morne Morkel said in the press conference.

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When and where to watch India Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match?

The 1st ODI between India and Afghanistan will start from 1:30PM (IST) onwards at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

India Vs Afghanistan ODI series: Squads