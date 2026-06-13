IND Vs AFG, 1st ODI: Watch Rahmanullah Gurbaz shatter multiple records with his excellent century knock in Dharamshala – Check full details

Gurbaz reached the 100-run mark off just 48 deliveries, becoming only the second after former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, to score a ton under 50 balls. Afridi had smacked a 45-ball ton against India back in 2005 at Kanpur

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Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates his century during an ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Image credits: PTI)

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz played out a brilliant knock to put his side in a good position in the 1st innings of the 1st ODI against India here at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Gurbaz’s century not only helped the Afghans recover from an early top-order collapse but also saw him shatter a few records.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz now stands as the 2nd fastest centurion against India in the second longest format. The right-hand batter surpassed the likes of James Faulkner, AB de Villiers and Michael Bracewell who reached triple figures in 57 balls respectively against the Men in Blue.

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Gurbaz reached the 100-run mark off just 48 deliveries, becoming only the second after former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, to score a ton under 50 balls. Afridi had smacked a 45-ball ton against India back in 2005 at Kanpur.

Since then, no batter has been able to achieve this feat and Rahmanullah Gurbaz could have become the fastest centurion against India had he reached triple figures just 4 balls earlier.

HISTORY BY GURBAZ 🇦🇫🔥 Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes the fastest century by an Afghanistan batter in ODI history! 💯⚡ pic.twitter.com/3BQk1ZEWCt — manu (@manu18virat) June 13, 2026

This was also Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 9th ODI century as well as the fastest ever by an Afghanistan batter. Mohammad Shahzad held the record previously, scoring a 72-ball hundred against Scotland in 2010 with Karim Sadiq taking the same number of balls in 2012 against the Netherlands and Nawroz Mangal taking 85 deliveries to reach triple figures in 2013 against Scotland.

Gurbaz’s knock was very crucial for Afghanistan who were reduced to 26/3 at one point before the 5th over. The Afghan opener laid the foundation for a rebuild with a 116-run partnership with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. The 24-year-old maintained a strike rate of 200 throughout his innings as he smashed every single Indian bowler all over the park.

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The way Rahmanullah Gurbaz was batting, it looked like only a miracle of a delivery could stop his stride and that’s when Nitish Kumar Reddy came up with a solid blockhole yorker and cleaned up the stumps.

IND Vs AFG, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem Safi, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.