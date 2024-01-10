Home

IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live streaming: All you need to know about IND vs AFG 1st T20I live streaming and telecast details in India.

India vs Afghanistan (credit: Twitter)

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on January 11. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be making their much-awaited return to the Men in Blue side in the shortest format of the game. The hosts will be eyeing a winning start to the series.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I In India

What time is India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be played on Thursday (January 11) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match going to be played?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Where can I watch India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match on TV?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match?

Live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan’s Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib

