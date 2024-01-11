Home

Sports

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Revealed! Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Featuring In 1st T20I Against Afghanistan

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Revealed! Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Featuring In 1st T20I Against Afghanistan

BCCI revealed the reason why young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is unavailable for the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan in Mohali.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal is unavailable to play the first T20I match between Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team and Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on January 11 due to a sore right groin. Shubman Gill will be opening the Indian innings with Rohit Sharma.

Trending Now

“UPDATE: Mr Yashasvi Jaiswal was unavailable for selection for the first T20I due to a sore right groin,” BCCI tweeted from their official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

You may like to read

UPDATE: Mr Yashasvi Jaiswal was unavailable for selection for the first T20I due to a sore right groin.#INDvAFG — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.