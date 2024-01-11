Home

Sports

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Rinku Singh Reveals Huge Advice From MS Dhoni After 6-Wicket Win vs Afghanistan

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Rinku Singh Reveals Huge Advice From MS Dhoni After 6-Wicket Win vs Afghanistan

Rinku Singh revealed MS Dhoni's advice to him that is helping him a lot in his career after India's big win against Afghanistan.

Rinku Singh and MS Dhoni (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team defeated Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan by 6 wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on January 11. Rinku Singh only got 9 balls to face but he managed to score 16 runs from it. Rinku smashed the boundary on the very first ball to get off the mark. He later also revealed the advice he received from MS Dhoni.

Trending Now

“I have got a habit of batting at 6 and finishing games, I’m feeling very happy with this job. Enjoyed the cold conditions, it was tough while fielding though. I just try to talk to myself, batting at 6, I don’t have the chance to face too many balls or score too many runs, that’s the thing I keep telling myself,”: Rinku said in post-match presentation.

You may like to read

“I’ve spoken with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), he just told me to react according to the ball, keep your calm and I just do the same thing. I don’t think a lot while batting, just react to the ball,” Rinku concluded while talking about Dhoni’s advice to him.

Shivam Dube won the player of the match for his astonishing all-round performance. He first picked up a crucial wicket and then smashed the match-winning of 60 not out off just 40 balls. Dube stood till the end and ensured India’s victory.

“It was really cold. I enjoyed playing on this ground, There was some pressure, I had one thing on my mind – I had to play my game. First 2-3 balls, I feel some pressure, after that I focus on the ball, I know I can hit big sixes. Bowling, I got the opportunity and I executed,” said Dube in the post-match presentation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.